Gráinne Seoige pens heartbreaking tribute to her late grandmother: ‘Life will never be the same’

Gráinne Seoige has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late grandmother Bidín.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a black-and-white photo of her hugging her beloved granny, who she described as “one of the most beautiful human beings”.

She wrote: “It’s taken me a few days to write this because it has taken a while to accept it.”

“We said goodbye in the past week to one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever known. My Granny, my father’s mother who passed away at home in Rosmuc at 102.

(Just two months shy of her 103rd birthday)”

Gráinne continued: “Born in 1919 the same year Dáil Éireann met for the first time and Alcock & Brown made the first non-stop transatlantic flight from New Foundland to land in a bog near Clifden.”

“She made her own mark too. 10 children. 27 grandchildren. 23 great grandchildren (and another on the way) she brought nothing but love and kindness to every single one of us and great fun too.”

“The void will never be filled and life will never be the same. We were lucky to have her for as long as we did but that she was a great and exceptional age does not ease the pain of her not being here any longer.”

“Grá mo chroí thú Granny. Ní bheidh do leithéid arís ann. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”

Her sister Sile also paid tribute to Bidín on Instagram last week, writing: “The end of an era.”

“Our gorgeous Granny, Bidín (102 years & 10 months) gently took her last breath on Saturday night and today we celebrated her life and said goodbye to an incredible woman who certainly left her mark in the most beautiful way….through kindness.”

“Granny was of the warmest people you’d ever meet, her hugs were legendary and I’m so proud to have been her granddaughter. Her spirit is soaring high 💜”