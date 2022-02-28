Gráinne Seoige hints at TV comeback after Dancing with the Stars elimination

Gráinne Seoige has teased a return to TV after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars.

The presenter became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the RTÉ show on Sunday night, after a dance-off against Rugby 7’s star Jordan Conroy.

The 48-year-old, who recently moved back to Ireland after years living in South Africa with her husband Leon, hinted a TV comeback could be on the cards for her.

She told RSVP Live: “Look, did I think last year I’d be dancing in a skirt that doesn’t even go halfway to my knee with fringing on it? No, I did not!”

“So you never know what’s going to happen, life is like that. Who knows what’s in store?”

Speaking about her time on DWTS, Gráinne said: “I’ve had the best time I had in years. We’re a really close group and we’re going to stay in touch, John is a friend for life.”

“It’s just been a wonderful experience, I can’t say enough about it. Unless you go through it you might not really understand it but it’s such a great thing to do for yourself. I’m so proud of it and what me and John produced every week.”

“I am most proud of being able to let go and know that half a million people are watching you and do it anyway,” she continued.

“They say that you should dance like nobody’s watching – but when you know the country is watching it is a bit more difficult. It definitely took me a while to get my head around it but I certainly did and that [confidence] is the biggest thing I’m taking away from it.”

Dancing with the Stars continues this Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.