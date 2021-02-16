Grainne Gallanagh reveals she’s ‘traumatised’ after accidentally putting WORMS in her hair

The model was trying out a viral hair hack she had seen on TikTok

Grainne Gallanagh has revealed she’s “traumatised” after accidentally putting worms in her hair.

The former Miss Universe Ireland was trying out a hair hack she had seen on TikTok, but sadly it ended in tears.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a photo of herself crying with a towel on her head, alongside the caption: “Naw I’m still traumatised 😭😂😂 (my stories explain and I forgive you for lolling).”

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Grainne explained: “So I had a very traumatic morning.”

“Now that I am over the initial shock, I am willing to share if nothing else but to give you a laugh and know your day couldn’t have been as bad as mine.”

“@gemma_gallanagh very kindly managed to attain the footage…”

The Donegal native then reposted her sister’s Instagram Stories, documenting the moment Grainne discovered worms in her hair.

In the videos, Gemma said: “So Grainne saw this thing on TikTok where if you use rice water on your hair, it makes it grow longer…”

“What you do is you put rice into a container with water and leave it for a few days, and then get into the shower and put it on your hair.”

“Mid shower Grainne realised that there was worms in the water that she had just put over her hair.”

Gemma then shared videos of Grainne crying in the bathroom, declaring: “It’s not funny!”

The Dancing With The Stars alumni also worried that the worms might have “laid eggs” in her hair.