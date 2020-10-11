Grainne Gallanagh gets candid about mental health – as she works on frontline during COVID-19 pandemic

The former Miss Universe Ireland returned to work as a nurse at the start of lockdown

Grainne Gallanagh gets candid about mental health – as she works on...

Grainne Gallanagh has shared an important message about mental health as she continues to work on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The model re-registered as a nurse back in March, and opened up about working during the pandemic as the virus cases begin to surge again.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant marked World Mental Health Day on Saturday by sharing an honest message about the impact the pandemic can have on people’s mental wellbeing.

Sharing a photo to Instagram wearing a mask, Grainne wrote: “Another day another mask 😷”.

“My first day back at work since Donegal has become one of the highest Covid hotspots in the country 😳

“For some people coming into work every day, it’s terrifying because they just don’t know what the day will hold.

“I know that it feels like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel (and also today being world mental health day) things feel like they won’t get better .. but they will,” she added.

“All we can do is stay apart until we can be together again. Sending love to anyone that needs it today x”.

The 26-year-old previously admitted that she felt “anxious” about returning to normal life following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Is anyone else feeling a little bit anxious about going back to normal life, real life?” she asked her Instagram followers.

“I don’t know I just feel like lockdown was nearly an excuse to relax, to not put any pressure on myself to do anything or be anywhere.

“And I’m just a bit nervous about going back to reality I suppose.”

Grainne announced she would be re-registering as a nurse in a candid Instagram post, writing: “I like to keep my page positive and fun but I’ll be honest, I was a bag of nerves starting back in the hospital today!

“It was really busy.. but great to be back. I have the utmost respect for every nurse, doctor, carer and front line staff that are working around the clock right now.

“And also for everyone that is at home just doing their utmost best to get by. When all of this is a distant memory we will remember how we took a breather, looked out for each other and learned to appreciate the little things.”

