Grainne Gallanagh announces big career news – after returning to nursing

The model recently returned to work as a nurse amid the coronavirus pandemic

Former Miss Universe Ireland Grainne Gallanagh has announced that she’s joined a new modelling agency.

The 25-year-old is now being represented by Andrea Roche, following her appearance on Dancing With The Stars earlier this year.

Grainne took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 36K followers, alongside a photo of her dressed for summer.

“Awaiting Summer 2021..,” she captioned the post.

“Celebrating joining @andrearocheagency with a 🥤#summervibes,” she added.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the model on her exciting news.

“Delighted for you Grainne. Well done. They’re lucky to have you xx,” Irish presenter and fellow DWTS contestant, Mary Kennedy, wrote.

The news comes after the Donegal native recently re-registered as a nurse to help those on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

