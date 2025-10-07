Graham Norton’s future on BBC chat show FINALLY revealed

Graham Norton’s future on his BBC chat show, The Graham Norton Show, has finally been revealed.

The 62-year-old has signed on for three more series, with series 34 set to air in 2026.

His sofa continues to attract a string of A-list stars, with Taylor Swift giving her first TV interview with Graham on the day of the release of her latest album.

The BBC have said the latest series averaged 2.9 million viewers per episode, with clips from the show frequently going viral on social media.

Before switching to BBC One, The Graham Norton Show ran for two series on BBC Two after its 2007 debut.

Since then, it has become a regular part of the BBC’s Friday night schedule.

Speaking about the news, Graham said: “Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege.”

“I’m thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “We are thrilled that The Graham Norton Show will remain a flagship part of the BBC’s entertainment offering for another three series.”

“Graham sets the gold standard for celebrity interviews and continues to attract the best global talent to his sofa, it’s no wonder that the show remains so beloved by our audiences.”

Julia Roberts and Colin Farrell are the guests this week on the Graham Norton Show, which airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40 p.m.