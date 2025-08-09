Graham Norton will return to Virgin Radio for one special occasion

Graham Norton has announced that he will make a return to Virgin Radio for a special occasion for one day only in August.

The TV star stepped away from his Virgin Radio weekend show, as he “wanted his weekends back” in 2024.

However, now taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old said in a video, “Yes, you’ve heard the news! I’m returning to Virgin Radio for a very special show.”

He continued: “Live from the Edinburgh festival on Sunday 24th August – but now I can reveal that you can be there too.”

“How? Well, just head to the Virgin Radio website immediately to find out more!”

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival welcomes creative artists from around the globe each year to showcase their work, and is taking place from 1 – 25 August.

Back in 2024, Graham said that he had worked weekends for the past 13 years and he wanted a change.

He told listeners during his programme: “The show isn’t quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make. I’m kind of off. I’m leaving weekends here at Virgin Radio.”

Graham had been hosting weekend radio shows for over a decade, as he joined Virgin Radio in 2021 following a long stint on BBC Radio 2.

He went on to tell listeners on his final show, “My final thank you has to be to you, to you for listening and sharing your lives with us.”

“We’ve loved hearing your messages and finding out what you’ve been up to, and what you’ve liked, what you haven’t liked, what’s made you happy, what’s made you sad over those years.”

“It has been such a privilege to sit here and share your weekends with you for the last three years and two months.”

He continued to thank fellow presenter Chris Evans, whose footsteps he followed moving from the BBC to Virgin Radio.

Graham said: “I came in here about three-and-a-half years ago and Chris was all gung ho that I come here and look, it happened.”

Graham reflected on his time at the station, and admitted: “It is a really lovely place to work here at the top of the tower.”

“They’ve created such a nice atmosphere and I’ve only had good times here.”

He concluded: “Goodbye again, see you soon… Thank you very much for your company this weekend. I hope you enjoyed the shows.”