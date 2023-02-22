Graham Norton to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest alongside Ted Lasso star

Graham Norton will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, it has been confirmed.

Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday May 13th , with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host the two semi-finals alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, and Irish presenter Graham Norton will join them for the grand final.

Introducing Liverpool’s new Fab Four 🥳 Your #Eurovision2023 hosts are: ⭐️ Graham Norton

⭐️ Hannah Waddingham

⭐️ Julia Sanina

⭐️ Alesha Dixon

Broadcaster Zoe Ball announced the news on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

She said: “On the TV hosting the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool will be Alesha Dixon, the Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, award-winning actress from Ted Lasso and Games Of Thrones Hannah Waddingham and someone you may well know, Mr Graham Norton.”

Cork native Graham has been a longtime fan of the Eurovision Song Contest, and he has been commentating for the UK since 2009.

Wild Youth will represent Ireland in this year’s song contest, performing their song We Are One – which Conor O’Donohoe wrote with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.