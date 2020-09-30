Graham Norton says Strictly Come Dancing’s same-sex pairings will be ‘confusing’ for judges

Graham Norton has said Strictly Come Dancing’s same-sex pairings will be “confusing” for the judges.

Olympian boxer Nicola Adams will make history on the show as she takes part in the show’s first ever same-sex couple.

Following a series of complaints about the decision, BBC issued a statement standing by the move.

However, Irish talk show host Graham has said he “doesn’t particularly need” to see a same-sex dancing duo.

Speaking to Best Magazine, he said: “As you have people who can be openly gay on that show, I don’t ­particularly need to see a man dancing with a man.

“I understand the reason the Strictly bosses might do it is coming from a good place, but it does kind of muddy the waters for the judges.

“If you’ve got two partners who can do lifts and men’s bodies are different shapes, how would that work? I don’t think it’s a homophobic thing. You want to be able to compare like with like.”

Responding to the complaints earlier this month, BBC issued a statement reading: “We’ve received complaints from some viewers about a same-sex pairing on the programme.

“Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

“We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

“Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate. The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine.”

Speaking about being part of the first same-sex pairing, Nicola told BBC Breakfast at the time: “It will be nice for the LGBT community to be able to see there are same-sex couples on the show as well.

“I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

“People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too.

“I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return in October.