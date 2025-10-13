Graham Norton reveals THIS actor was the worst guest ever on his chat show

Graham Norton has revealed the worst guest he ever had on his show was a popular American actor.

After nearly 20 years hosting a chat show, the Irish host has had some of the most famous faces on his show.

However, over the years, one guest has stayed in his mind, describing the interview as “hell.”

The Hollywood A-lister whom Graham has confessed was his worst ever interview is none other than Mark Wahlberg.

When the 54-year-old Oscar nominee made an appearance on the show in 2013 to promote the crime-thriller Broken City, he didn’t appear drunk but according to Graham, “whatever was in his system” quickly took over and “it was hell.”

According to The Independent, the Irish chat show host spoke about his experience at Henley Literary Festival 2025.

He explained: “Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn’t seem drunk.”

“He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell.”

Graham continued by saying that Mark would cut him off whenever any of the guests—including himself—tried to share a story.

When Michael Fassbender was able to repeat a story without interruption, it seemed that things were improving during the episode.

Graham continued: “I thought, ‘this one is going well – I wonder why’ and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep, so yeah, we don’t encourage that.”

The confession comes shortly after Graham Norton’s future on his BBC chat show, The Graham Norton Show, was finally revealed.

The 62-year-old has signed on for three more series, with series 34 set to air in 2026.

His sofa continues to attract a string of A-list stars, with Taylor Swift giving her first TV interview with Graham on the day of the release of her latest album.

The BBC have said the latest series averaged 2.9 million viewers per episode, with clips from the show frequently going viral on social media.

Before switching to BBC One, The Graham Norton Show ran for two series on BBC Two after its 2007 debut.

Since then, it has become a regular part of the BBC’s Friday night schedule.

Speaking about the news, Graham said: “Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege.”

“I’m thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!”