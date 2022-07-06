Graham Norton returns to his native Ireland for summer break

Graham Norton has returned to Ireland, and revealed his plans to spend more time at his second home in West Cork this summer.

Speaking to Seán Moncrieff on Newstalk, the TV presenter admitted he’s been hiding out in his hometown of Bandon for a few weeks now.

Graham has been working remotely since he returned to Ireland, as he’s been recording his Virgin Radio show from a local studio.

“I’ve done a few weeks in Bandon and now I’m off for a few weeks and when I get back, I’ll be back in the news tower in London and doing it from there,” he revealed.

Graham said he’s glad the pandemic has allowed him to start working remotely, as he loves being able to return to his homeland.

“The other nice kind of thing about the whole pandemic is that idea of doing things remotely, which we’ve all embraced,” he said.

“I’m now in a nice position where… I do an Audible book club, I can do that from home.”

“For the last couple of years I did the wine blending from home via Zoom with the guys from New Zealand,” he continued.

“So, it makes things kind of far more achievable and far, you know, just easier.”

“So that’s kind of helped with in terms of what looks like a heavy workload, is now a lot of me sitting in my house talking into a computer.”

Graham joked that remote working was “kind of a gift of the pandemic.”

The BBC Eurovision host shared that he divides his time between London and Cork, and the owners of the studio he works from don’t realise he is there.

“When I live in London, I do the radio show from London – but at the moment I’m doing it in Bandon.”

“I’m down in the studios of C103, your competitors. I snuck in this year – I don’t even think they know I’m there this year,” he laughed.