Graham Norton returns home to West Cork to present brand new radio show

The Bandon native left his BBC Radio 2 show in December after 10 years on air

Graham Norton has returned home to West Cork to present his brand new radio show.

The 58-year-old left his BBC Radio 2 show in December last year, after ten years on air.

The popular chat show host will now broadcast a show every from 9:30am to 12:30pm Saturdays and Sundays on Virgin Radio UK, presenting from the C103FM’s studios in Bandon.

Delighted to welcome @grahnort to @C103Cork West Cork studio this morning. He’s broadcasting his show on our sister station @VirginRadioUK from here. pic.twitter.com/h0rqstq6ED — Kieran McGeary (@kieranmcgeary) June 12, 2021

Sharing the news of his new gig back in November, Graham said: “I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021.”

“I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on. Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started!”

“Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?” he added.