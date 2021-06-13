Home Irish Showbiz Graham Norton returns home to West Cork to present brand new radio...

Graham Norton returns home to West Cork to present brand new radio show

The Bandon native left his BBC Radio 2 show in December after 10 years on air

Sophie Clarke
Graham Norton has returned home to West Cork to present his brand new radio show.

The 58-year-old left his BBC Radio 2 show in December last year, after ten years on air.

The popular chat show host will now broadcast a show every from 9:30am to 12:30pm Saturdays and Sundays on Virgin Radio UK, presenting from the C103FM’s studios in Bandon.

Sharing the news of his new gig back in November, Graham said: “I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021.”

“I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on. Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started!”

“Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?” he added.

BBC
