Graham Norton praises Irish neighbours for keeping his West Cork wedding a secret

Graham Norton has praised his neighbours in West Cork for keeping his summer wedding a secret.

The popular presenter married his partner Jonathan (Jono) McLeod at the historic Bantry House back in July, in front of 120 guests – including some famous faces.

The party then moved on to Graham’s waterside home in Ahakista, where marquees and a catering tent were set up by the harbour.

Speaking Live on the Project, he said: “It was a big party in West Cork, the people were really supportive and kept it all a big secret.”

“But people got excited about who might be there, and at one stage there was a ‘sighting’ in the local supermarket of Adele without makeup.”

It’s understood Scottish singer Lulu entertained guests at the event, who were also treated to a DJ set by Panti Bliss, and a performance by members of the Riverdance troupe.

Opening up about his marriage for the first time, the notoriously private presenter continued: “It’s good so far, it would be awful if it wasn’t at this stage, just a few months in, I’d like to think that even I could manage a few months!”

“I’m from that generation of gays who assumed it was never going to be on the cards.”

“So, one, it’s extraordinary that it can happen, I mean I never gave up hope of finding the one. If it was a surprise, it was a pleasant surprise.”