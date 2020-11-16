Graham Norton lands new gig – after quitting major BBC role

The presenter admitted he was "excited" to take on the new role

Graham Norton has joined Virgin Radio, after quitting his role hosting BBC Radio 2 on Saturday mornings.

Last week, the Irish presenter announced he would be leaving his BBC radio show after 10 years, with his final show airing on December 19.

The 57-year-old will then begin his new position at Virgin Radio, hosting shows on Saturdays and Sundays weekly.

“I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021,” Graham said of the news.

“I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on.

“Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started!

He added: “Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?”

Graham will also continue fronting his weekly chat show on BBC One, and admitted he was “sad” to be stepping away from his BBC radio gig.

“Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.”

“Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home,” he added.