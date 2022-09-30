Graham Norton admits he ‘never thought he’d get married’ as he gushes over husband Jonathan

Graham Norton has admitted he “never thought he’d get married”.

The popular presenter married his partner Jonathan (Jono) McLeod at the historic Bantry House back in July, in front of 120 guests – including some famous faces.

It’s understood Scottish singer Lulu entertained guests at the event, who were also treated to a DJ set by Panti Bliss, and a performance by members of the Riverdance troupe.

The party then moved on to Graham’s waterside home in Ahakista, where marquees and a catering tent were set up by the harbour.

During his appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Graham said: “I never thought I’d get married. It does feel weird.”

“When I say ‘My husband’ I go, ‘Really?’ I never thought I’d get married, but here we are!”

“I think it’s got something to do with getting older. I think like the vows are easier. For instance: at my age, ‘Till death do us part’ is much more achievable. When you’re 20, that’s a big ask.”

Host Ryan Tubridy then pointed out that the last time Graham had been on the show he’d said that marriage wasn’t for him, and asked: “What changed?”

Graham replied: “I guess I’d – maybe I had met Jonathan then – met him. I think, as you get older too, having had a string – don’t Google it – of failed relationships, I think you appreciate when something’s right.

“You treasure it. You don’t take it for granted, and so ‘put a ring on it’.”

Speaking about his big day, the Cork native said: “We had this party in West Cork – it was kind of a secret. Even the people coming to the party didn’t know. Though they should have known.”

“I mean you’d have to be thick not to known it was a wedding. Anyway, word got out around Bantry and there, that there was going to be a wedding. And the rumours…”

“Elton John was spotted was sighted in the Tin Pub. I’d hate to be the person who was mistaken for Elton John,” he laughed. “There was a rumour Lady Gaga was coming to town.”

“My favourite was SuperValu in Bantry, someone spotted Adele without makeup. Which is essentially every single woman in SuperValu in Bantry!”

“There were a few snappers,” he added. “They were very disappointed.”