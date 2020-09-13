Grace Mongey denies allegations she ‘hid her cat’ – after friend’s meditation tracked down her missing pet

Grace Mongey has denied allegations that she “hid her cat”, after claiming a friend’s meditation helped to track down her missing pet.

The popular Irish influencer, known by her social media handle Faces By Grace, had been asking her 176k Instagram followers for their help in tracking down her cat Loki – who disappeared for four days.

Grace’s friend Jennifer Corcoran, who is a intuitive teacher, led an outdoor meditation on Saturday in an attempt to “tune into” the missing cat’s energy – which Grace believes helped her friend Mags Kinsella locate Loki.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Grace spoke to her followers: “It’s been brought to my attention that people think I hid my cat. Are you actually having a laugh?”

“He went missing for four days, we were distraught. I was balling crying every single day.

“Why do people take situations and turn them negative? My cat went missing – I did not hide my cat. It is bizzare that people even jump to these conclusions.

“But he’s home, and I couldn’t be happier,” she shared.

“I did not hide Loki in order to come on and say he was missing, that just blows my mind.”

“People saying that myself, or Jen, or Mags hid the cat is ridiculous. I have the CCTV footage of Mags running in the house screaming when she found him last night.

“It was the weirdest situation, I can understand that me saying ‘my friend meditated in my garden and went out looking and then Mags came home with the cat’…it is not normal, but it happened.

“I’m like ‘Jen, how did you know?’ but that’s just how it is. He’s home and he’s so happy and sleeping and eating loads.

“I am never letting him out of my sight ever again,” she added.

“To the people saying I hid him – that makes me laugh that you think that. He is my baby, I was distraught and heartbroken that he was gone.

“I literally felt sick for the last four days,” Grace admitted.

“What is wrong with people? You actually don’t know what is going on in my life. You see a very small amount of it, so please stop jumping to conclusions and trying to make up lies.”

