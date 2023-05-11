Good news for RTÉ stars as latest JNLR figures are released

The latest JNLR results for the period April ’22 to March ’23 have been released, with a host of RTÉ stars celebrating an increase in listeners.

Among those celebrating are The 2 Johnnies, aka Johnny McMahon Johnny O’Brien, as their audience has increased by +11,000 BoB to 130,000 with their drivetime show on 2FM.

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl has also attracted a boost in listeners to 135,000 tuning in on weekday mornings (+6,000 BoB).

Carl and Donncha joined Doireann as hosts of 2FM Breakfast in May 2021, following the sudden departure of Eoghan McDermott.

Last year, the trio took home the award for Best Radio Show at The Gossies 2022, and they also won silver for their Entertainment Inserts at the IMRO Radio Awards.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Zamparelli has seen a slight decrease in her listeners to 133,000 (-1000 BoB).

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said, “Overall 2FM, has performed well. This is the first time that we have a full 12-month view of the 2 Johnnies since they joined the station in February last year.”

“Their daily reach ( IPSOS MRBI/JNLR 2023-1) has grown by 11,000 adults since the last survey and with significant growth every quarter hour from 3pm. Doireann, Donncha and Carl also continue to grow from survey to survey.”

“Their daily reach has increased by 21,000 from this time last year from 114,00 to 135,000.The new weekend schedule has bedded in quickly and we will have a clearer picture of how that is performing in the next survey.”

“I want to thank everyone at 2FM, both on and off air for their creativity and hard work. Most importantly I want to thank our audience ,who despite the changing audio environment and irrespective of what device is used to listen, they know there is nothing better than live radio.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ Radio 1 holds 17 of the top 20 radio programmes in Ireland with listeners engaging in a wide range of content across all genres including, News and Current Affairs, Music and Entertainment, Sport and Arts and Culture.

RTÉ Radio 1 remains the only station with a weekly reach of over +1 million (at 1,347,000), and the station’s weekday share stands at 19.8%.

According to the latest JNLR figures, Morning Ireland remains Ireland’s most listened to radio programme, with 437,000 listeners (+4,000 BoB).

The Ryan Tubridy Show broadcasts to 335,000 listeners each weekday (+4,000 BoB), while Today with Claire Byrne has 327,000 listeners this book (+6,000 BoB).

Afternoon programming remains the most listened to with The Louise Duffy Show (213,000), News at One (299,000), Liveline with Joe Duffy (306,000) and The Ray D’Arcy Show (181,000).

Drivetime with Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra has 214,000 listeners each weekday evening (+6,000 BoB).

On weekends, Brendan O’ Connor has 327,000 listeners on Saturdays and 319,000 listeners on Sundays, while 292,000 listeners tune in to hear Miriam O’ Callaghan on Sunday mornings.

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1 said, “The increase in the listenership across the morning and late afternoon is very welcome. It’s a tribute to the focus and commitment of our teams and we will continue to refine our output.”

“Weekend programmes have always fluctuated – but the position of so many of those programmes in the top ten underlines our continuing pre-eminence and connection with the audience. This was a good book.”