Gogglebox Ireland viewers left in tears following Christmas special

Irish families living abroad joined in for the special show

Sophie Clarke
Virgin Media One

Gogglebox Ireland viewers were left in tears following Wednesday night’s Christmas special.

The popular show takes viewers into different living rooms across the country, as the castmates watch and react to TV and film highlights from the week.

For the Christmas special, some of the show’s regulars were joined by families from across the globe, celebrating the Irish abroad who couldn’t make it home for the festive season.

Families living in London, Berlin and New Zealand all appeared on the show to watch The Late Late Toy Show, Fair City, and were treated to an extra special surprise with messages from home.

As well as leaving the recipients of the video messages in tears, viewers at home took to Twitter to admit they too were emotional after the heartwarming clip.

Presenter Muireann O’Connell tweeted: “Ahh sthap! I’m a bawling mess at the messages from home to the goggleboxers out foreign. That was gorgeous! #GoggleboxIRL I need to stop crying at TV. I’m dangerously dehydrated.”

Regular Gogglebox star Daithi wrote: “That was a lovely episode. The families abroad were such a welcome addition. What a lovely way to pay tribute to all the friends and family that can’t make it back this Christmas.”

