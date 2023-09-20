Gogglebox fans are saying the same thing about the celebrity special.

The show aired on Wednesday evening, and saw celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

The star-studded line-up included Kerry Katona, Alison Spittle, Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster, Martin King, Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian, Lyra, Rozanna Purcell, Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin, Laurita Blewitt, Una Healy, Erica Cody and Tadhg Fleming.

The celebrity special was to mark Virgin Media Television’s 25th anniversary, and viewers loved the show.

However, some fans pointed out that producers “missed a trick” by not showing Tommy Bowe’s viral “10 siblings” moment while showing some of Ireland AM’s best bits.

Check out what they’re saying below:

They missed a beat not showing the “ten siblings” clip and getting Tommy Bowe’s reaction. #GoggleboxIRL — Paula Dooley (@pauladooley170) September 20, 2023

Surely they have to make Tommy relive TEN SIBLINGS #GoggleboxIRL — David Kent (@KentoCCFC) September 20, 2023

If they don't make Tommy Bowe watch "TEN siblings!!!" again, I'll be raging. #GoggleboxIRL. — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) September 20, 2023