Glin Castle share photo of smiling Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald – amid concerns for their marriage

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald have appeared all smiles in a photo shared by Glin Castle.

The couple officially bought the castle in Limerick last year, and also share a family home in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Concerns for the couple’s marriage have sparked in recent weeks, after Dominic was spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic weekend to Rome with actress Lily James back in October.

In the midst of the recent reports, the Instagram account for the couple’s castle shared a stunning photo from happier times, as they posed for Architectural Digest back in 2019.

Following the scandal, the actor and his Irish wife Catherine stepped out publicly and insisted their marriage is “strong”, and put on united front one again earlier this week.

Catherine appeared in good spirits as she ran with her husband near their Cotswolds home, even smiling for the camera.

The latest photos come following reports that Catherine was “crushed” after Dominic reportedly admitted to having feelings for Lily.

An insider told The Sun: “At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that.”

“She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”

Dominic married Irish landscape designer Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle.

Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.

The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.

Dominic is best known for his role as Noah Solloway in the drama The Affair, where he plays a married father-of-three who starts an affair with a younger woman.