Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle ‘joins celebrity dating app’

Nadine Coyle has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya.

According to The Sun, the Girls Aloud star is looking for love again, after splitting from her longtime love Jason Bell in 2019.

A source told the publication: “Nadine is active on Raya and has been inundated with messages from potential suitors. She is a real catch and anyone lucky enough to bag a date with her is in for a treat.”

The singer split from former American footballer Jason, who she shares daughter Anaíya with, in 2019 after 11 years together.

The insider added: “Nadine and Jason are devoted co-parents and he is all for her moving on and finding someone to love. They have a great relationship.”

Goss.ie has contacted Nadine’s rep for comment.

Raya, otherwise known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app which allows high profile people to connect professionally or romantically.

It’s notoriously difficult to get accepted as a member on Raya, as you have to be referred by notable people who already have a profile.

Earlier this year, The Sun revealed Jason has found love again with makeup artist Jourdan Walker.

Speaking about her relationship with her ex in an interview with OK! Magazine last year, Nadine said: “We’re very close. I’ve known Jason for 14 years, which is a really long time.”

“We get on great. We eat dinner together and have a lovely time. He’s a great father to Anaíya – he’s helping her with school work as we speak.”

“Jason and I will always be in each other’s lives,” the 37-year-old added.