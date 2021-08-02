Giovanni Pernice shares another loved-up snap with Maura Higgins

The couple were first linked in June

Giovanni Pernice has shared another loved-up snap with Maura Higgins.

The Italian dancer and the Irish reality star confirmed their romance last month, following weeks of dating rumours.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star posted a romantic photo of him and Maura in a pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@pernicegiovann1)

He captioned the post: “Missing my babygirl ♥️ @maurahiggins.”

The Love Island star then commented: “Not long now baby ❤️.”

The 30-year-old returned to Ireland to film a new RTÉ series last month, which she’s almost wrapped filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Maura is hosting Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star, a competitive entertainment series which will see ten of Ireland’s best amateur MUAs rise to the challenge of assignments where they will show off their skill, artistry and imagination.

One of the ten MUA’s will be crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and will win an amazing opportunity to further their professional career.