Georgie Crawford shares heartwarming update on surrogacy journey

Georgie Crawford has shared a heartwarming update on her surrogacy journey, after suffering a number of setbacks over the past year.

The podcast host and her husband Jamie Crawford have finally been matched with a surrogate, 18 months after they started the process.

The mother-of-one announced the exciting news on Instagram by sharing footage from their family ski trip over Christmas, and the sweet moment they told their family.

She captioned the post: “I have cried more tears this Christmas than ever before. All our dreams came true on December 23rd when we were matched with our surrogate.”

“We can’t wait for this adventure. We love our families so much, they never stopped loving and supporting us over the past 18 months.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Pia.

Georgie and her husband Jamie have suffered a number of setbacks since they decided to welcome a baby through surrogacy in 2020.

Last summer, the broadcaster admitted they had to change the clinic they were working with as the process “wasn’t moving at a pace” they were comfortable with.