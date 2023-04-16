Georgie Crawford reveals her surrogate is pregnant in emotional post

Georgie Crawford has revealed her surrogate is pregnant in an emotional post.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgia announced on Instagram on Sunday evening that she is set to become a mum again.

The 38-year-old wrote: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.