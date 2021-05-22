Georgie Crawford posts ‘shocking’ photo she took amid her cancer battle: ‘I’ve never shared this before’

Georgie Crawford has shared a “shocking” photo she took three years ago, when she was battling breast cancer.

The podcast host was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in October 2017, and was given the all clear in late 2018 after receiving extensive treatment.

On Friday night, Georgie appeared on The Late Late Show with her husband Jamie to speak about her cancer diagnosis, and his private battle with MS.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the mother-of-one posted a candid selfie she took back in 2018, when she was going through chemotherapy.

She captioned the post: “I’ve never shared this picture on my social media before because it’s still so shocking for me to see myself like this. This photo was taken 3 years ago this month.”

“Myself and @jamiecrawford11 spoke last night on @latelaterte about moving forward with our lives after after a breast cancer and MS diagnosis and we know how lucky we are that we get to do that.”

“My life was saved because of the incredible Professor Hill in Beaumont Hospital. I got chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the Beacon where the oncology nurses ( @gracied01 ) and Dr. Jenny Westrup made me feel less terrified about what I was facing and took such amazing care of me (and still do). These people are earth angels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Crawford (@georgie.crawford)

“I’m still scared every day that I could relapse but after a year of counselling this fear is less crippling than it once was,” she wrote.

“If you do anything for yourself today, check your breasts, book your smear test. Make the appointment you keep putting off. Early detection saved my life. Make yourself a priority, you deserve it.”

“Thank you so much for all the beautiful messages. They mean so much to us,” Georgie added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgie Crawford (@georgie.crawford)

