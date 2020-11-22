Georgie Crawford admits Rosanna Davison’s surrogacy journey gave her ‘hope’

The mum-of-one revealed she was "so ready" to have another baby

Georgie Crawford has admitted that Rosanna Davison’s surrogacy journey gave her “hope”.

The broadcaster revealed she is ready for baby number two, and admitted that she and her husband Jamie were looking into surrogacy.

The mum-of-one spoke to Brian Dowling about surrogacy on the latest episode of her podcast The Good Glow, where she explained that it was a path she was exploring.

“I’m so ready to have another baby,” Georgie admitted, “I’m there.”

“I’ve learned a lot from Rosanna Davison. She gave me a lot of hope… I have a lot of faith in the system.”

Rosanna welcomed her first child Sophia last year via gestational surrogate, before welcoming “miracle” identical twins earlier this week.

The news comes after Georgie revealed she was cancer-free, after being diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2017.

Posting a throwback photo with her daughter Pia, Georgie wrote on Instagram: “We got the news we were praying for today. My scan is good. I now have 3 years under my belt with no sign of cancer in my body.”

