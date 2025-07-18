Georgie and Jamie Crawford celebrate 10 years of marriage

Georgie Crawford is celebrating 10 years of marriage with her husband Jamie Crawford, “through all the ups.. And the downs..”

The pair tied the knot back in 2015 in Youghal, Co. Cork, and the podcaster has now taken to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of the pair over the years.

She wrote in the caption: “10 years since we said I do. I was thinking of the last 10 years and what @jamiecrawford11 means to me…”

“When we said ‘in sickness and in health’ I never imagined what was ahead,” she added, referring to her past cancer diagnosis.

“It’s a tiny part of our life together now, but I think worth saying. Jamie never left me when I was sick (bc I was in a very bad mental space), he sat with me night after night.”

“Put me to bed, had the same conversations over and over again with me. He would notice when I was starting to panic, it always started with me staring at the wall, losing my concentration in whatever I was doing.”

“He would then stop whatever he was doing, and start the process again with me, taking me through everything we knew, the facts, and not letting me spiral. And this happened over and over and over again.”

“His patience with me helped me more than he will ever know. This is what ‘in sickness’ means to me. We’ve had more ups than downs, thank god, and I hope the next 10 years will be even better.”

“When I think of what we’ve created together, I get so emotional. My babies are my world, and you are too. We are so lucky,” concluded Georgie.

The Irish influencer and her husband share two little girls together, Pia and Tahlie.