Gay Byrne’s wife Kathleen Watkins opens up about cocooning at home alone

Gay Byrne’s wife Kathleen Watkins is cocooning at home alone during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 85-year-old spoke to Ray D’Arcy about how she’s coping with self-isolation, and how she’s keeping herself busy.

“I’m doing my best in more ways than one, I’m doing quite well here,” Kathleen told Ray.

“I’m alone, of course, but my daughter, Suzy, is filling my fridge regularly and my niece, Susan, is flying around looking after the three widowed Watkins sisters, so we’re all very spoiled and we’re counting our blessings.”

Kathleen was married to legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne for 55 years before he passed away in November 2019, following a long battle with cancer.

To keep busy, Kathleen has been cleaning up Gay’s office – which is proving to be quite the job.

“I have been tidying up Gay’s office, where I’m speaking to you now from. After a lifetime of broadcasting, there’s a fair bit to be tidied up.”

The mum-of-two has also been compiling poems for Gill Books, as well as putting together gifts for her grandchildren.

“I’m also putting together five lots of photographs for my five grandchildren, so they’ll each have a box. So that’s all keeping me busy.”

“I’m exercising a little bit of every hour if I can. I think that’s the most important thing in my day, to keep moving.”

“I think the message is the quality of stretching over quantity. So that keeps me fit and keeps the head clear as well.”

Kathleen also said she’s been watching telly, and keeping in touch with friends and family using a phone or an iPad – which she says have been great through all of this.

“I’m not big into technology but because I’m forced to be here on my own, it’s amazing what you’re learning when you have to,” she added.

