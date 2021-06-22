Gavin James set to headline star-studded Irish music festival next month

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am

Gavin James is set to headline a star-studded Irish music festival next month.

The Dublin native will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on July 3, which will be Ireland’s first major gig in over a year.

Denise Chiala, Wild Youth, Lyra, Sharon Shannon and Wyvern Lingo will also perform at the event, which will be hosted by The 2 Johnnies.

Organisers of the gig have said that rapid antigen testing will be a requirement to gain entry to the event, and it will be a 3,500 capacity show with social distancing measures in place.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Gavin James said: “I’m so happy to have been asked to perform at this gig and to be sharing the stage with all of these amazing artists.”

“All of the musicians & all of the crews and every single person that are making this show possible are extremely excited to be getting back to doing what they love.”

“I’m doing this performance as I believe it’s a step forward for the live music industry in Ireland and it’s great to see the Government’s introduction of testing at the concert.”

“I hope after these pilot shows, a very clear road map for a return of full capacity live shows and events will be given.”

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 9am, and they will be sold in pods of six.

It comes after James Vincent McMorrow played Ireland’s first live concert since the music industry shut down last March earlier this month.

The gig took place at the Iveagh Gardens, and the 500 people who attended the gig were split up into separate “pods”, which were evenly spaced out from each other.

Guests had to wear masks at all times unless they were in their “pod”, and the event had a strict “no alcohol allowed” policy.

Attendees were banned from bringing any furniture like camping chairs, and were asked to obey social distancing rules and to keep sanitising their hands.