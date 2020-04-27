Gavin James reveals sadness at losing his uncle to Covid-19

Gavin James has revealed his uncle has passed away from COVID-19.

The Dublin singer told fans he lost his Uncle Paddy to the coronavirus last week, and admitted seeing neighbours standing outside and clapping for him was “emotional”.

“Lost my Uncle Paddy to covid this week,” he wrote.

“He was a wonderful man, full of stories, and was part of every inch of my family for all of his 95 years. An emotional sight seeing his whole street clapping as the hearse drove by his house. He had more friends and family than most RIP.”

Lost my Uncle Paddy to covid this week. He was a wonderful man, full of stories, and was part of every inch of my family for all of his 95 years. An emotional sight seeing his whole street clapping as the hearse drove by his house. He had more friends and family than most RIP❤️ — Gavin James (@gavinjames) April 26, 2020

It comes after Niall Breslin, aka Bressie, also revealed he lost his uncle last week.

To all the frontline staff. You are often the last person they see. You are doing an incredible service to humanity and it must be so hard for you ❤️❤️❤️Let’s all keep focused on what we are being asked to do to stop this virus. It’s hard stuff. We need to keep it up . Stay well — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) April 24, 2020

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: