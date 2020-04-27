Home Irish Showbiz Gavin James reveals sadness at losing his uncle to Covid-19

Gavin James reveals sadness at losing his uncle to Covid-19

The singer said he was a "wonderful man"

Gavin James has revealed his uncle has passed away from COVID-19.

The Dublin singer told fans he lost his Uncle Paddy to the coronavirus last week, and admitted seeing neighbours standing outside and clapping for him was “emotional”.

“Lost my Uncle Paddy to covid this week,” he wrote.

“He was a wonderful man, full of stories, and was part of every inch of my family for all of his 95 years. An emotional sight seeing his whole street clapping as the hearse drove by his house. He had more friends and family than most RIP.”

It comes after Niall Breslin, aka Bressie, also revealed he lost his uncle last week.

