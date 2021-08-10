Gary Hollywood addresses his exit from Mrs Brown’s Boys: ‘It’s been the worst year of my life’

The actor quit the show last year

Gary Hollywood has finally addressed his exit from Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The Scottish actor, who played Dino Doyle in the series, dramatically quit the BBC sitcom last year following a row over pay.

Gary left the show alongside Damien McKiernan, who played Rory Brown in the show, after they allegedly found out they were earning less than their co-stars.

Months later, Gary launched legal action against show creator Brendan O’Carroll, and the BBC.

In his filing, the 41-year-old cited discrimination and unfair dismissal – but Gary has since dropped the lawsuit.

Speaking to OK! magazine about his departure from the show, Gary said: “Dealing with the fall-out has been extremely exhausting and has really taken its toll on me emotionally.”

“There was a problem with pay and things came to a head.”

When asked if he’s heard from Brendan O’Carroll since, he claimed: “Nope. It’s unfortunate the way things unfolded.”

“I did hope we’d be able to reconcile or communicate respectfully, but it is what it is.”

“It’s absolutely been the worst year of my life. I’ve felt depressed – it was one thing after another.”

Gary praised his wife Cherylanne for supporting him over the past year, and said: “I don’t know if I could’ve got through it without her, or my amazing family and friends.”

“I’m also a patron for a mental health charity in Scotland called Back Onside and they offer counselling, which has helped.”