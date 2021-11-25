Garth Brooks to play FIVE nights in Croke Park after announcing more dates

It’s official: Garth Brooks will play five nights in Croke Park next year.

The country music singer was originally scheduled to play two nights in the Dublin stadium but due to popular demand, he added three more dates when tickets went on sale this morning.

He will now play the venue on September 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th next year.

💥𝟮 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 💥@garthbrooks has added 2 EXTRA DATES to The @CrokePark Stadium Tour. Tickets for 16 & 17 Sept are ON SALE NOW ⚡ Tickets here:

Friday 16th ~ https://t.co/GmtnwlSYdY

Saturday 17th ~ https://t.co/VsGLeiJiNl#GarthBrooks #GARTHinIRELAND pic.twitter.com/LbuYPvXZ0m — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 25, 2021

Back in 2014, Garth hoped to play five shows in Croker but Dublin City Council refused to grant a licence for two of the dates after receiving complaints from residents.

The Friends in Low Places singer subsequently cancelled all his planned concerts at Croke Park, which caused uproar.

The entire situation was a massive disaster, as 400,000 fans had already purchased tickets for the gigs.

Tickets for his 2022 gigs are on sale here.