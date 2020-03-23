Garth Brooks to perform a FREE concert tonight – here’s how to watch

"Let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time!"

Garth Brooks to perform a FREE concert tonight – here’s how to...

Amid the coronavirus self-isolation period, a number of stars and musicians have been entertaining fans with live stream concerts.

Now, American singer and songwriter Garth Brooks is joining them, with a special concert tonight at 11pm this evening, Irish time.

The gig will be streamed via Facebook Live.

“Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG!” he penned on the social media site.

“It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG #GarthRequestLive !!! love, g”.



Garth’s wife Trish Yearwood will join him during the gig.

Garth was forced to refund 400,000 fans after his planned Croke Park gigs in 2016 were cancelled.