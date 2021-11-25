Ad
Garth Brooks announces third Croke Park gig due to demand

Garth Brooks has announced a third Croke Park date for 2022, due to phenomenal demand.

Less than an hour after tickets for his two scheduled concerts at the stadium went on sale this morning, Aiken Promotions confirmed another date for September 11, 2022.

Tickets for the Sunday gig went on sale immediately, but fans better snap them up quick as they’re selling out fast.

Dublin City Council has granted permission for five concerts to be held at Croke Park in 2022.

At present, the country music singer will play three of those dates, and Ed Sheeran has also secured a gig there next year.

Back in 2014, Garth hoped to play five shows in Croker but Dublin City Council refused to grant a licence for two of the dates after receiving complaints from residents.

The Friends in Low Places singer subsequently cancelled all his planned concerts at Croke Park, which caused uproar.

The entire situation was a massive disaster, as 400,000 fans had already purchased tickets for the gigs.

