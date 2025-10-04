Gardaí issue serious warning over viral AI prank

Gardaí have issued a serious warning over a viral social media prank using AI.

The trend, which has gained traction on TikTok and Instagram, involves users sending AI-generated images depicting unknown men in their homes in order to prank family members or friends.

While the trend has provided plenty of entertainment online, Gardaí have cautioned that several people have mistakenly believed the images to be real and have contacted authorities — leading to unnecessary emergency responses.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a trending prank circulating on social media in which a loved one is sent an AI-generated image of a home intruder,” Gardaí said in a social media post.

“Already on a number of occasions this has resulted in the emergency deployment of Gardaí to an ultimately hoax report of burglary.

“This represents a waste of valuable Garda resources and diverts from genuine emergency calls which require a response.

“There is a risk that legitimate emergency calls will not receive the necessary urgent attention, which poses serious safety concerns for those who need our immediate assistance.

“We urge everyone not to engage in this prank and to consider the consequences that may result from such activity,” they added.

The prank’s popularity on TikTok has seen users send fabricated images of homeless individuals appearing to sleep on beds or couches, accompanied by messages suggesting someone broke in.

Others have tried to prank their relative by claiming the unknown person knows them.