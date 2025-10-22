GAA star pens emotional tribute to his wife as he announces retirement

Declan Hannon has shared an emotional tribute to his wife Louise Cantillon, after announcing his retirement.

The Limerick hurler has confirmed that he has decided to hang up his boots, after 15 years of representing his county.

In a statement, Declan paid a heartfelt tribute to his team and his loved ones, including his wife, Today FM presenter Louise.

“Following 15 years of representing Limerick, I have made the decision to retire from inter-county hurling. It has been one of the greatest honours of my life to wear the Limerick jersey, to represent my county, and share the highest of highs with people I love,” he began.

“Hurling has been a major part of my life since I was a child. It tested me, it humbled me, and it gave me moments I will carry in my heart forever,” the 32-year-old penned.

“To my family, thank you for your relentless love, loyalty, and belief, in the bright days and especially in the darker ones. My Dad Joe, Mam, Bridget, my brothers Jody and Killian, from the pitch in Adare to the steps of the Hogan Stand, you were always there and it meant everything to me,” he stated, before going on to praise Louise.

“A special thank you to my wife Louise, to have had you by my side for this chapter of our life has been such a joy. Your love, care and huge sacrifice has been instrumental in allowing me to chase my dreams,” he gushed.

“To my in-laws, wider family and friends, thank you all for being part of this story and being a constant presence. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did,” Declan teased.

Thanking Limerick GAA, Declan described his time with the team as being “the pleasure of my life.”

He added: “Playing is great, but the friendships created are what I will truly cherish. Thank you for being the people you all are and letting me be a part of the journey with you.”

Declan concluded his statement by acknowledging his supporters, writing: “A bond was built that will never be broken. Looking forward to meeting you in the stands and terraces supporting our county over the years ahead.”

Declan and his wife Louise have been in a relationship for the past decade, after they first met at a teenage disco. Following their engagement in December 2021, the couple went on to tie the knot at Adare Manor in September 2023.