GAA star Paul Brogan reveals his relationship status ahead of Dancing with the Stars debut

GAA star Paul Brogan has revealed his relationship status, ahead of his Dancing with the Stars debut.

The 36-year-old will show off his moves on the dance floor this evening when the hit RTÉ show returns to our screens.

The Dubliner, who is partnered with pro dancer Salome Chachua, has confirmed he is single and open to finding love on the show.

He told RSVP Live: “I am single. If I was in a relationship, I don’t know if I would be allowed to do the show [laughs].”

When asked about the possibility of finding love on the show, Paul added: “That is not why I am on the show but you never say never to anything in life. The main thing for me is having a bit of fun. That is the main objective for me.”

The new season of DWTS kicks off at 6:30pm on RTÉ One tonight.