GAA star Brendan Maher and former Miss Ireland Aoife Hannon share baby news

GAA star Brendan Maher and former Miss Ireland Aoife Hannon are preparing to become parents once again.

The couple, who married in 2022, are already parents to their son Hugo James, who was born in March 2024.

Taking to Instagram this week, Brendan and Aoife announced they are now expecting baby number two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Hannon (@aoifehannon1)

“We have another little baby due in December and we couldn’t be happier,” Aoife captioned the post.

Aoife and Brendan have been together since 2014, getting engaged in early 2020 in front of family and friends in Brendan’s hometown of Borrisoleigh, County Tipperary.

They tied the knot two years later, in May 2022, at a celebration held at Dromquinna Manor in County Kerry, with Aoife wearing an elegant slip-style gown from the White and Gold Bridal shop in Kinsale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Hannon (@aoifehannon1)

Guests at the wedding included GAA star Seamus Callanan and his then girlfriend, now wife, Lauren Browne.

Since then, Aoife and Brendan’s family has grown with the arrival of baby Hugo in 2024, all while building their business, The Pilates Programme.

Now, life is set to get even busier for the couple, with another little one expected at the end of 2025.