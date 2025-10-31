GAA star and fiancée announce they’re expecting their second child together

Conor McDonald and Melissa Tyndall are about to become parents again.

The Wexford GAA star and his fiancée have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Conor and Melissa are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Jude, who was born in January 2023.

The happy couple recently took to social media to confirm the exciting news of their baby joy.

On Instagram, Melissa chose to post several snaps taken during a family stay at The K Club in Co. Kildare.

The adorable images showcased Melissa in a figure-hugging white dress, as she revealed her blossoming bump for the first time.

The photos also featured proud dad Conor cradling his wife’s stomach, and their firstborn Jude admiring her mother’s bump.

“Soon to be 4,” Melissa simply penned in her caption, along with a white heart emoji.

Many Irish influencers have since been taking to Melissa’s comments section to congratulate the couple on their pregnancy.

“Awhh congratulations,” replied Jodie Wood

“Awww huge congrats Melissa,” added Louise Cooney.

Melissa and Conor have been in a relationship for the past 11 years. After being together for 9 years, the couple became parents in 2023 when they welcomed Jude into the world.

In August 2024, the couple delighted their fanbase when they announced their engagement.

At the time, Melissa took to Instagram to confirm that Conor proposed during a romantic trip to Palma in Spain. In the photos, the secondary school teacher also teased a first look at her square-shaped diamond ring.

Melissa captioned her announcement with the date of the pair’s engagement, August 16.