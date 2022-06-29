GAA shorts signed by Paul Mescal to be auctioned off to help support Ukrainian filmmakers

GAA shorts signed by Paul Mescal are among the ‘Normal People’ items up for auction to raise funds for Ukrainian filmmakers.

The signed blue and yellow shorts, which are the same style worn by the actor on the show, are up for auction from June 29 until July 17 at 6pm.

They are joined by a signed script of the first episode of the award-winning series based on the namesake Sally Rooney novel, and a signed hardback book of scripts which features photography by Enda Bowe.

The campaign was organised by the Irish group Filmmakers supporting Filmmakers, director Lenny Abrahamson and Element Pictures.

Funds raised in the auction will go to the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland (SDGI), to the Docudays.ua Ukraine Appeal to support filmmakers documenting the war in Ukraine, and to the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR) Ukraine appeal to support filmmakers from Ukraine and Russia who may need to relocate.

“What is happening in Ukraine is utterly devastating. Along with Lenny Abrahamson, we at Element are proud to be supporting these charities and admire their brilliant work to help filmmakers,” said director of Element Pictures Ed Guiney.

Veteran film set auctioneer Sean Eacrett is set to host the auction on easyliveauctions.com.

The GAA shorts were the subject of a number of memes which prompted Italian fashion house Gucci to design similar pairs.

The ‘Normal People’ auction is being organised by Orla Murphy, who established Filmmakers supporting Filmmakers in March 2022, and has since raised more than €10,000 to support filmmakers impacted by the Ukraine crisis.

Darya Busel, the chief programmer of the Ukrainian documentary filmmaker festival Docudays.ua, said: “For the past four months, Ukrainian filmmakers are risking their lives and mental health to document the atrocities of war and let the world know about the war crimes, but not only that – they are gathering footage for future films.

“I’m sure the films that will emerge from the work that is being done now will help us to understand this historical moment, when the whole world has to reconsider the principles on which it is built.”

“These films to come will help us to face our traumas and to reconnect with ourselves.”

“Because the worst thing the war is doing to you is that it takes your life from you. In every possible way; you can no longer plan anything, you are parted with your loved ones, you lose your home and everything you’ve been working so hard your whole life for… and in the end, one day, you can even be killed,” she added.

“It’s true that maybe cinema cannot change anything in the short term but it can definitely change a lot in the long perspective. On behalf of our colleagues in Docudays and in Ukrainian film, I am very thankful to all who donate to support us in doing this important work.”