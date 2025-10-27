Fred Again announces pop-up show in Dublin – Here’s how to get tickets

Fred Again has announced his final European pop-up show will be in Dublin.

After posters of Fred Again appeared all over the city, rumours of a surprise show began to circulate, and now, he has confirmed details of the gig.

On Saturday, November 1, he will perform at RDS Simmonscourt with Irish DJs Caolan Ryan and EMA, as well as Fontaines D.C. members Carlos O’Connell, Tom Coll, and Conor Curley, whose DJ persona is more well-known as FDC DJs.

Fred Again has been doing pop-up events all over the world, including in Madrid and Glasgow, as part of his 10-city, 10-week tour to promote his latest project, USB002.

Taking to his Instagram, the DJ confirmed to his 3.6 million followers that his final European show will be in Dublin, writing: “Our last show in Europe was always gonna be Dublin.”

He added: “Doors at 4.30, it’s gonna be an all dayerrrr.”

If you want to sign up for tickets, you can click the link via Cobrand, but be quick as the sign-up closes at 5pm on Monday October 27th.

However, the sign-up does not guarantee tickets, but it is the only way to be in the mix for the sale, as you will be sent a unique code, which takes place tomorrow, October 28, at 10am.

All information regarding the sale of tickets will be sent to you after signing up.