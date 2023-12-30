Former RTÉ star Martina Fitzgerald reveals she secretly tied the knot

Followers flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple, with one user writing: “Congratulations to you both . A beautiful photo . Love to you both ❤️”

Her husband Kevin, a professor of politics at DCU, beamed alongside her as they posed for their post-wedding photo.

The former journalist turned CEO spoke to Evoke in January about her decision to quit RTÉ.

She said: “I made a clear decision to move away from journalism. I was very privileged to be in such an exciting career and to work in the role I did but there was a decisive division to move on… and I’ve really enjoyed it. [Tech] is a fascinating sector and it is one that is taking off.”

Before taking up her role as CEO of Scale Ireland, a non-profit representative for Irish tech start-ups, she completed a fellowship and wrote a book titled Madame Politician.

Martina recounted: “I took a year off and I travelled, I did a visiting fellowship in Columbia. I decided to try a new chapter and to bookend that one. I’ve said before that I did get rid of all my duplex coloured coats – there’s no pinks and oranges in my wardrobe now – it’s gone to black which is not TV friendly.”

Martina explained how her new role is not so different from her job of the past and said: “When I was the Political Correspondent my environment was Leinster House… now I suppose I’ve swapped my environment to a tech hub which is a major shift. But what I would say is that it’s an equally fast paced and dynamic sector. These companies are creating really innovative solutions, there’s huge drive and future ambition,”

“No one startup is the same. They may face similar challenges and opportunities, but it’s really interesting. And no day is boring when you’re in the startup community. So it is a change, but it’s a really interesting.”

“It’s a challenging environment at the moment as well with the investment landscape and the geopolitical issues in terms of rising inflation and the cost of living but many tech startups are still hiring and most are still fundraising and have really ambitious plans to export their products to new markets.”

Martina also commented on the comradery she sees in the tech world: “This world [of tech] is much more collaborative than competitive. I will [often] meet a start-up that another founder has introduced me too, they’re all trying to help each other.”

“They’ve all come up with the same challenges and it is difficult. Founders are brave because if you set up your own business, there are lots of opportunities and you obviously have the drive and ambition to see something from the ground up, but you also face severe challenges.”