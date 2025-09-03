Former RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly announces presidential bid

Former RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly is the latest person to announce she will be seeking a nomination for the presidency.

According to the weather forecaster, she has written to the council chairs to ask for their support in the October 24 presidential election.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, Joanna stated is serious about running but had “no reason to believe that anybody was taking it seriously.”

“Just before midnight last night, I sent in emails to the chairs of the county councils, literally all of them, because I have no reason to believe that anybody would actually take this seriously,” she said.

“So I just threw the net wide and said I’ll see what happens. I was dismissing this idea as absolute nonsense … More and more people were saying it to me. I was saying it to my friends and they weren’t laughing me off the stool,” she said.

“But then what happened was I started to think about what I was going to do with the rest of my life. What it is that I’m motivated by and what it is that I feel can be of value.”

“The last 20 years of my career have been wonderful, and in the last five years, the most motivated I’ve been is when I’m talking to people advocating for STEM, advocating for climate justice, and engaging with the public in groups or in singles and just being a part of the public service,” she continued.

The 54-year-old, who abruptly departed Met Éireann in April, explained why she thought she would be a good candidate for the presidency but acknowledged that she was placing herself in a “vulnerable” position by submitting her name for consideration.

“I thought long and hard about this and exposing myself to this, because that’s a big thing to let yourself be vulnerable in this place,” she said.

“I’ve never been nervous before my whole entire life and I’m absolutely shaking like a leaf right now. I have a feeling that the whole world is going to say, ‘the absolute audacity of this one’.”

“I put myself into what I want from a president. What are the qualities I would look for when I’m putting my x beside a name? I want somebody that has demonstrated trust, empathy, non-political. I want dignity. I want education.”

“I’ve put myself out there because I have strong feelings, and because I believe that a candidate has to have certain qualities that I believe I have. I’m yet to see a candidate that ticks all my boxes,” she added.