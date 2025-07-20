Former RTÉ broadcaster Olivia O’Leary responds to claims she will run for the presidency

Former RTÉ broadcaster Olivia O’Leary has responded to claims she will run for the presidency.

Having previously worked for RTÉ, the BBC, and the Irish Times, Olivia spoke to the Sunday Independent about the rumours.

The broadcaster stated she has not been approached by any party and has no interest in running.

She said: “There is no truth in it. I haven’t been approached by anybody and it’s not something I would consider.”

Asked if she has completely ruled out the possibility, she said “absolutely”.

“I’m a certain age now, I’m 75. I don’t think it’s right for me. It’s a really important job and it should be done well and I’m not sure at this stage in my life I’d be able to do it as well as a president should do. So that’s it.”

Prior to working for the Irish Times, where she covered the Falklands War from Argentina, Olivia O’Leary began her career as a news correspondent with RTÉ in 1972.

After leaving RTÉ’s flagship current affairs show Today Tonight to work on the BBC’s Newsnight, she became the first senior female presenter of that show in 1985.

Later, she made a comeback to Today Tonight, where she also appeared on Prime Time and Questions & Answers on RTÉ.

The 14-year tenure of President Michael D. Higgins ends on November 11; a polling day date in late October has been proposed.

Former MEP Mairead McGuinness has expressed her intention to run for Fine Gael, while independent TD Catherine Connolly has confirmed her intention to run as well.