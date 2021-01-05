Former Rose of Tralee Elysha Brennan feels ‘very privileged’ after receiving Covid vaccine

Former Rose of Tralee, Elysha Brennan, was one of many healthcare workers who received the Covid-19 vaccine today.

The junior doctor, who works at a hospital in Dublin, received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab – after 10,000 doses of the vaccine arrived on Irish soil on December 26.

Taking to Twitter today, the 27-year-old wrote: “I feel very privileged to have received the vaccine this morning!”

“Thank you to the scientists for their Trojan work in making this possible!”

“Here’s to hugging our family and friends again one day soon ❤️ There is a light at the end of the tunnel 💫,” she added.

Aside from being a frontline worker, Elysha is in a vulnerable category as she previously battled cancer.

Despite scooping the glamorous Rose of Tralee title back in 2015, Elysha has faced a lot of challenges over the past few years.

The Meath native was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the age of 19, and years later she battled ulcerative colitis in 2016.

The autoimmune condition attacks the bacteria and the microflora in the bowel, and it left her in hospital for 10 days.

During a previous interview with Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1, Elysha said she had to be extra cautious about Covid-19 due to her health issues.

The 27-year-old said: “My immune system might be a little bit lower than the next person, so it does put me in that vulnerable risk group.”

“I get an infusion every month, so it was a little bit complicated when we were in the preparation stage for Covid where I was going to be put [to work].”

“I suppose in the middle of March it was a decision made by my consultant and encouraged by my colleagues and friends that I was redeployed to a lower-risk environment within the hospital.”

“I was originally up on the ward dealing with surgical patients and I was redeployed in the hospital to an area called Occupational Medicine.”

“Occupational Health looks after staff wellbeing and health and advocates for staff. So that’s where I’ve been for the past couple of weeks,” she added.