Former presidential candidate Jim Gavin repays over €3k owed to former tenant

Fianna Fáil’s former presidential candidate Jim Gavin has repaid €3,300 he owed to a former tenant.

According to RTÉ, a source close to the former Dublin GAA manager has confirmed he has repaid the money to Sunday World journalist Niall Donald, who rented an apartment from him over 16 years ago.

Earlier this month, Mr Gavin withdrew from the presidential race after the Irish Independent broke the story about him owing money to a former tenant.

Jim was pressed about the situation during RTÉ’s presidential debate, and said he would “look into it.”

“It was over 16 years ago, a very stressful time for the family. I’m looking into it. I will deal with it with that, with urgency,” he said, continuing: “If it happened, I’m very sorry that it happened.”

The next day, Jim announced he was withdrawing from the race, and said in a statement: “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.”

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the well-being of my family and friends. Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

Sunday World journalist Niall Donald later came forward as the tenant who was owed money by Mr Gavin.

Speaking on the Crime World podcast with host Nicola Tallant, Niall confirmed the story and said that “loads of people” knew about his history with Mr Gavin.

“Every time Dublin won an All-Ireland or whatever, people would say, ‘Oh, there’s your mate Jim Gavin.’”

He acknowledged that he could have written a story at the height of Mr Gavin’s tenure as Dublin manager, but he claimed he had no desire to do so because it had nothing to do with managing the nation or being a landlord.

“If you’ve ever been in those circumstances where you know, you feel that you’ve been ripped off, like it gives you this feeling of being powerless, and you know, I was really struggling financially. That’s the truth of it,” he stated.

Niall told the podcast how he had recently learned that the apartment he had rented had been given back to the bank.

Furthermore, he stated he was frustrated when a statement was issued claiming Jim Gavin had no recollection of the incident.

“Like all through those years, I had a recollection of it and I had a bad feeling about it.”

However, he explained that he later learned of Jim Gavin’s financial difficulties, which added context that he did not have the money to pay him back at the time.

“I felt sorry for him on Sunday. I mean, I’m not going to overdo it, but I felt sorry for him because he’s under pressure. People make mistakes,” Niall told the podcast, after Jim took part in Sunday’s debate on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

During the podcast, Niall recounted renting an apartment in Blackhall Square, Smithfield, with a friend around 2007.

Later, rent increased, and due to a banking error, he continued to pay rent via a second standing order even after moving out in May 2009 — unknowingly paying an extra €3,300 over six months.

Niall contacted Gavin, who initially said he’d look into it, but then stopped responding to calls, texts, and emails.

Attempts to resolve the issue through the Residential Tenancies Board failed as Gavin wasn’t registered as a landlord.

With no home address for Gavin, Niall delivered a solicitor’s letter to his parents’ home.

Gavin later called, upset at the visit, but eventually acknowledged he owed the money and promised to repay it — the money, however, was never returned.

Despite efforts, Niall was never repaid and ultimately chose not to pursue legal action; however says he holds no ill will toward Gavin but regrets how the situation was handled.