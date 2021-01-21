Former Miss Ireland reveals online imposter stole her identity in attempt to scam her fans

Former Miss Ireland reveals online imposter stole her identity in attempt to...

Lauren McDonagh has revealed an online imposter stole her identity and tried to scam her fans.

The Donegal native represented Ireland at the Miss World beauty pageant back in 2017.

The 21-year-old was left devastated after discovering a fake profile had been set up pretending to be her, in an attempt to scam money out of people.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror about the ordeal, Lauren said: “Whenever you’re in the public eye, you prepare yourself to get some hatred and to get some abnormal things that wouldn’t happen if you weren’t.”

“But nothing prepares you for people using you to scam other people out of money,” she added.

“It was only a couple of days ago I was on Instagram and I was so thankful they were letting me know as I would have been none the wiser.

“There was a page that was pretending to be me, they were messaging everyone telling them they’d won a giveaway but they were scamming them to get money from them.

“They blocked me from the get go, so thankfully I found out.”

“I managed to get the page taken down, but then the next morning, the same thing again, there was another account doing the exact same thing, using my pictures using my name.

“I just sat there and bawled out crying, these times are hard enough for these people, it’s not fair there’s someone out there using me to scam people.

“It’s one thing making a fake profile of someone, but it’s another thing, scamming people,” Lauren said.

“It’s heartbreaking that these scammers were trying to blacken my name, these people were just taking advantage, it’s disgusting.

“It’s just heartbreaking that it can happen so easily that someone can use someone else’s identity.”