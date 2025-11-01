Former Miss Ireland Chelsea Farrell welcomes her first child and opens up about her ‘fragile pregnancy’

Chelsea Farrell has welcomed her first child.

The former Miss Ireland has announced that she has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Chelsea had initially been expecting her daughter with her now-ex James Barham. She confirmed their split just three months after announcing her pregnancy, alleging in July that James had decided to “walk away from his unborn baby”.

Chelsea recently took to Instagram to announce the wonderful news of her daughter’s birth.

The first time mum chose to post two glimpses of her baby girl, with her newborn wearing a baby grow with the phrase ‘She’s here’ embroidered on it.

In the caption of her post, Chelsea gushed: “She’s here. My tiny miracle. My reason. My heart in human form. Now I know what true love feels like.”

She added: “I will spend the rest of my life making sure you never doubt how deeply you are loved. You and me, forever, my beautiful girl.”

In an additional post, Chelsea went on to reflect on her first few days of motherhood.

“There are no words big enough to describe the emotions that have filled my heart over these last few days. Every scan, every sleepless night, every moment of holding my breath and hoping she’d be okay… it all led to this. And every single bit of it was worth it,” she penned.

“The moment they placed her on my chest, the world stood still. All the worry melted away, and everything finally made sense. She’s here — and she’s safe. That’s all that matters,” the Irish influencer continued.

Chelsea then went on to thank her “incredible obstetric team” for “guiding [her] through such a fragile pregnancy with such compassion and strength”, and her maternity team who “held [her] together and helped [her] make it to this moment.”

She shared: “And to the angels who stood beside me during labour and birth — thank you for being the calm in the storm, for holding my hand, for making me feel safe when I was at my most vulnerable, and for helping bring my little girl into the world.”

Chelsea concluded: “Thank you to everybody for all of the well wishes, we are both doing amazing, and soaking up all of the cuddles we’ve waited 9 months for … the next chapter starts now.”

Many of Chelsea’s Instagram followers have since sent their congratulations, with one replying: “Huge congrats Chelsea, enjoy the new chapter with your princess.”

“Congratulations to you Chelsea, enjoy all the snuggles,” another commented.