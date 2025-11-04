Former Miss Ireland Chelsea Farrell reveals name of her first child after her ‘fragile pregnancy’

Chelsea Farrell has unveiled the name of her first child.

Last week, the former Miss Ireland announced that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world.

At the time, Chelsea chose not to share the name of her daughter. A few days on from her birth, the first time mum has now decided to unveil her little one’s moniker.

Chelsea recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her newborn wearing a baby grow with her name embroidered on it.

“Aliyah Jaq Farrell,” Chelsea penned in her caption, declaring her daughter’s full name.

“The little girl I always dreamed of,” she added sweetly.

Chelsea confirmed on October 31 that she had given birth to her first child. The model had initially been expecting her daughter with her now-ex James Barham, but Chelsea confirmed their split just three months after announcing her pregnancy, alleging in July that James had decided to “walk away from his unborn baby”.

“She’s here. My tiny miracle. My reason. My heart in human form. Now I know what true love feels like,” she gushed on Instagram, when announcing Aliyah’s arrival.

“I will spend the rest of my life making sure you never doubt how deeply you are loved. You and me, forever, my beautiful girl,” she added.

In an additional post, Chelsea went on to reflect on her first few days of motherhood.

“There are no words big enough to describe the emotions that have filled my heart over these last few days. Every scan, every sleepless night, every moment of holding my breath and hoping she’d be okay… it all led to this. And every single bit of it was worth it,” she wrote.

“The moment they placed her on my chest, the world stood still. All the worry melted away, and everything finally made sense. She’s here — and she’s safe. That’s all that matters,” the Irish influencer continued.

Chelsea then went on to thank her “incredible obstetric team” for “guiding [her] through such a fragile pregnancy with such compassion and strength”, and her maternity team who “held [her] together and helped [her] make it to this moment.”

Chelsea concluded: “Thank you to everybody for all of the well wishes, we are both doing amazing, and soaking up all of the cuddles we’ve waited 9 months for … the next chapter starts now.”