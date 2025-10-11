Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan welcomes first child with husband Colm Spillane

Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Colm Spillane.

The couple, who tied the knot last June, have welcomed a baby boy named Harry.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the influencer posted the first photos of their baby son in hospital.

Aoife captioned the post: “Harry Micheál Spillane 🪿🤍🫶🏼 08/10/25 We love you so much little one ✨.”

In June last year, Aoife tied the knot with her partner Colm.

The pair got engaged in 2022 when Colm popped the question while the pair were on holiday in Italy.

The happy couple said “I Do” in the Mount Juliet Estate, Co.Kilkenny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Story. By Elle. (@yourstory.byelle)

The Irish influencer took to Instagram to share a snap of her holding her bouquet of flowers in her gorgeous dress before heading to the ceremony.

The post was simply captioned: “Let’s get married 🤍”

The model and influencer shared the exciting news of her engagement with her Instagram followers back in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoifee O’ Sullivan (@aoifeesull)

The former Miss Ireland donned a stunning off the shoulder wedding dress with a beautiful veil – the makeup and hair tying the look together.

Aoife shared a series of snaps of Colm proposing to her on a boat with a gorgeous Italian backdrop.

She captioned the post, “So….. last night the love of my life asked me to marry him 🧡💍.”

Aoife donned a gorgeous orange, halter-necked chiffon maxi dress, and wore her long brown hair in settled curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoifee O’ Sullivan (@aoifeesull)

Meanwhile, Colm got down on one knee wearing a light-blue shirt and white shorts.

The couple had been enjoying a romantic holiday in Positano, Italy when he popped the question.